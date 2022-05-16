Driver arrested after reportedly stealing vehicle after fatal crash near Wisner

One person was killed and another was injured in an early Saturday morning crash near Wisner, and an Omaha man involved in the crash was arrested after he stole a vehicle at the scene, according to the Cuming County Sheriff's Office.

The crash occurred just after midnight on U.S. 275, about two miles east of Wisner. The sheriff's office investigation indicated that a westbound car driven by Jacob Kenney, of Omaha, crossed the center line and struck an eastbound pickup containing Tara and Curt Lantz, both of Beemer. Tara Lantz was killed and Curt Lantz was hospitalized following the crash.

First responders could not locate Kenney at the scene, and during a search for him it was discovered that a vehicle of somebody who responded to the crash was missing, according to the sheriff's office.

The stolen vehicle, which was being driven by Kenney, was located by law enforcement near Pilger. Kenney was subsequently treated and transported to a Norfolk hospital.

After he was released from the hospital, he was arrested on multiple charges and taken to the Madison County Jail, according to the sheriff's office.

