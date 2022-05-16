 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick topical

Driver arrested after reportedly stealing vehicle after fatal crash near Wisner

  • Updated
  • 0

One person was killed and another was injured in an early Saturday morning crash near Wisner, and an Omaha man involved in the crash was arrested after he stole a vehicle at the scene, according to the Cuming County Sheriff's Office.

The crash occurred just after midnight on U.S. 275, about two miles east of Wisner. The sheriff's office investigation indicated that a westbound car driven by Jacob Kenney, of Omaha, crossed the center line and struck an eastbound pickup containing Tara and Curt Lantz, both of Beemer. Tara Lantz was killed and Curt Lantz was hospitalized following the crash.

First responders could not locate Kenney at the scene, and during a search for him it was discovered that a vehicle of somebody who responded to the crash was missing, according to the sheriff's office.

The stolen vehicle, which was being driven by Kenney, was located by law enforcement near Pilger. Kenney was subsequently treated and transported to a Norfolk hospital.

After he was released from the hospital, he was arrested on multiple charges and taken to the Madison County Jail, according to the sheriff's office.

People are also reading…

Lincoln pedestrian struck crossing West O Street dies, police say
Lincoln teen charged with sexually assaulting 11-year-old, police say
Broken Bow school counselor killed in apparent murder-suicide
Crash logo 2020
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Report reveals Thomas Jefferson's plan to force Native Americans into debt

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News