DHHS discriminated against two women seeking to establish full parenting rights, lawsuit says

The lawsuit, which names Dannette Smith, CEO of HHS, and Dr. Gary Anthone, the director of the department's Division of Public Health, seeks a declaration that each woman is the legal mother of both children.

It also seeks a declaration that voluntary acknowledgements of paternity be applied equally without regard for the gender or sexual orientation of the acknowledging parent.

Porterfield and Williams are also seeking a court order enjoining HHS to issue an amended birth certificate for both sons, as well as costs and attorney fees.

Koenig Dunne, an Omaha law firm, is partnering with the ACLU of Nebraska on the case.

In a statement, Williams said both women are like "most good parents," attending activities, teaching values and manners, and trying to guide their boys "to be their truest selves regardless of cultural expectations."

"We haven’t had the luxury of peace of mind that should something happen to one of us our boys would seamlessly be afforded the government benefits other families take for granted,” Williams said.

Porterfield said the lawsuit seeks to provide security to their children, and others, in areas ranging from education to estate planning.