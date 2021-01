Despite 65% drop in passengers, TSA agents find just 2 fewer handguns at Eppley Airfield in 2020

The Transportation Security Administration says its officers found 13 handguns at checkpoints at Omaha's Eppley Airfield last year, just two fewer than the year before despite a 65% drop in passengers due to the pandemic.

Each was discovered by TSA officers during routine screening of carry-on property, according to TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein.

That compares to 17 firearms found there in 2018.

None have been found at the Lincoln Airport since 2018 or at the Central Nebraska Regional Airport since 2015.

Nationwide, TSA officers found 3,257 firearms on passengers or their carry-on bags at checkpoints last year, compared to 4,432 in 2019.

Until 2019, the number had been steadily rising since 2008, when they found 926.

But, because there were 500 million fewer passengers going through airport checkpoints across the country, it translates to 10 firearms per million passengers screened, double what was reported in 2019, according to the TSA.

Of the guns caught by TSA in 2020, about 83% were loaded.