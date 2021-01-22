 Skip to main content
Deshler man killed in three-vehicle crash
Deshler man killed in three-vehicle crash

A Deshler man was killed in a three vehicle crash on U.S. 136 near Fairbury on Wednesday.

At about 7:30 p.m., Jefferson County Communications received a report of a car on fire in the ditch in the area of 571st Avenue and U.S. 136. A deputy who responded to the call and witnesses were able to remove a trapped woman from the burning vehicle.

According to a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office news release, Samuel Lindley and Hailey Gehle, both of Deshler, were each driving west on the highway, when a vehicle driven east by Raquel Bredemeier crossed the center line and struck both vehicles.

Lindley was pronounced dead at the scene. Gehle and Bredemeier were each transported from the scene by ambulance.

It is unknown if alcohol was a contributing factor in the accident, which was responded to by the sheriff’s office, Jefferson County Ambulance District 33, Diller, Plymouth and Fairbury fire and rescue and the Nebraska State Patrol.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott  

