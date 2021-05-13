 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Death of 44-year-old rural Crab Orchard man being investigated
0 comments
editor's pick topical

Death of 44-year-old rural Crab Orchard man being investigated

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating the death of a 44-year-old rural Crab Orchard man, found in his car Thursday morning north of town.

At the early stages of the investigation it appears Dylan Little suffered a medical episode while driving, according to a press release from Deputy Johnson County Attorney Benjamin Beethe.

An autopsy has been ordered, and the investigation is ongoing.

Utica man sentenced in connection to Lincoln man's stabbing death
Gun bill in Nebraska Legislature pared back to drop allowing permitless concealed carry
Emergency logo 2020

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

CDC: Vaccinated people can ditch masks indoors

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News