Crofton man killed in crash near Bloomfield

NORFOLK -- A Crofton man died after a single-vehicle crash Wednesday in Knox County.

Knox County Sheriff Don Henery said his office responded to the crash east of Bloomfield about 3 p.m.

Blake Bartels of Crofton, 39, was the driver and sole occupant of a white 2015 Chevrolet Silverado pickup, Henery said.

The vehicle was westbound on Nebraska 84 approaching the intersection with 547 Road when the vehicle left the north side of the roadway. The pickup continued westbound in the ditch and struck the east embankment of 547 Road, Henery said. It then crossed 547 Road and rolled down into a valley.

The vehicle settled on its passenger side with both front airbags deployed, the sheriff said. Alcohol did not appear to be involved, according to Henery, but fatigue may have been a factor in the vehicle leaving the roadway.

Bartels was trapped in the vehicle until Bloomfield Fire and Rescue arrived. He was transported to Avera Hospital in Yankton, South Dakota, where he was pronounced dead.

