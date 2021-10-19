 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Crash, vehicle fire closes westbound Interstate 80 near Seward
0 Comments
editor's pick topical

Crash, vehicle fire closes westbound Interstate 80 near Seward

  • 0

Westbound Interstate 80 is closed west of Seward following a crash and resulting vehicle fire, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

As first responders work the scene, the interstate will remain closed. Drivers will be required to exit at Goehner.

The detour suggested by NDOT directs drivers north from the interstate to U.S. 34, west to Utica and back south to I-80.

This is a developing story. Please check JournalStar.com for updates.

Alcohol thought to be a factor in Sunday morning crash, Lincoln police say
One hospitalized after crash in south Lincoln
Lincoln motorcyclist identified in fatal Monday crash
Crash logo 2020
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New T. rex species was potentially discovered on a family vacation

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News