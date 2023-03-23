A former Roca couple was sentenced in federal court Tuesday after failing to pay more than $420,000 in employment taxes to the IRS.

William H. White, 55, and Sarah A. White, 40, owned two businesses, B&B Midwest Trucking and 419, LLC. From 2015 to 2018, the two companies withheld federal income taxes and FICA taxes from employees’ paychecks but failed to account for those taxes on time and to pay them over to the Internal Revenue Service, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Steven Russell.

B&B withheld $144,220.31, and 419 withheld $281,827.44 over that time, totaling $426,047.75.

They instead used the withheld funds to pay business and personal expenses.

William White was sentenced to one year and one day in prison, with three years of supervised release to follow. Sarah White was sentenced to three years of probation and a $10,000 fine. The couple was also ordered to pay the full amount in restitution, but was credited for payments already made.

