Corrections Department announces new warden at Tecumseh
Take a closer look at Nebraska's highest prison populations in 2019 (by % operational capacity).

A longtime state corrections worker will become the new warden at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution in southeast Nebraska.

Craig Gable will lead the prison, the Department of Correctional Services announced Tuesday. He replaces Todd Wasmer, who will become the assistant warden at the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center in Lincoln.

Craig Gable

Craig Gable has been appointed warden of the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution. 

Gable started his career with the Corrections Department in 2011 as a correctional officer. He's worked at Tecumseh, the Nebraska State Penitentiary, the Lincoln Correctional Center, the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women, the Omaha Correctional Center, the Nebraska Correctional Youth Facility and DEC.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from the University of Nebraska at Omaha and a master’s degree in public administration from Bellevue University.

“Craig brings the leadership perspective and approach we need at TSCI," director Scott Frakes said in a press release. "Craig is unshakable in his commitment to quality and models the agency’s values.”

