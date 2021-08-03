Columbus man dies after workplace incident involving forklift, crates of live chickens

A 23-year-old Columbus man died Monday after he was crushed between a pair of chicken cages and a forklift in a workplace incident, according to the Madison County Sheriff's Office.

Bairon Neftali Carreto Perez died on Monday after the incident reported at 12:40 p.m. at a farm northeast of Lindsay.

Carreto Perez had been helping transport the large crates of live chickens. During the move, according to a news release, some crates became dislodged from each other and the forklift, and when Carreto Perez stepped in to assist, the crates slipped again and crushed him against the forklift, according to the release.

Officials did not give the name of the poultry operation, but the address is the same one listed for K & K Poultry.

Carreto Perez was taken to Faith Regional Hospital in Norfolk, where he died.

