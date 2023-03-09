A Colorado man once arrested trying to break into pop star Taylor Swift's home with rubber gloves, a knife and rope now is wanted in Nebraska for allegedly trying to kidnap a 17-year-old boy at a gas station in Grand Island.

The Hall County Attorney's Office charged Julius Sandrock, 43, of Broomfield, Colorado, on Wednesday with attempted kidnapping and misdemeanor assault for an incident on the morning of Oct. 24.

In the affidavit for an arrest warrant for Sandrock, Grand Island Police Investigator Bryce Collamore said they were called to the Pump and Pantry on Locust Street shortly before 10 a.m. that day on the teen's report.

He said a man had tried to abduct him while he was pumping gas.

Video from the store showed a man wearing rubber gloves and a black trench coat lunge toward the 17-year-old as he walked to his car after prepaying, but get he got back into his Buick Encore when another car pulled up.

As the boy pumped gas, the man could be seen repositioning his car, then getting out and crouching behind the pump, Collamore said.

"The male suspect is then observed lunging with his left hand," and it appears he tried to grab the teenager, described as 5-foot-4 and 105 pounds, and strike him in the face in the process.

He said the teen was able to run away, which caused the man to run back to his Buick and drive away.

Collamore said about an hour later the Shelton Police Department was called to a store in the town southwest of Grand Island about a man in a trench coat, rubber gloves and surgical booties on his shoes who had come in and bought rubbing alcohol and latex gloves.

He said the man used a credit card that tracked back to Sandrock, who was driving an SUV with Colorado plates.

With that information, Collamore said, they were able to pull up Sandrock's vehicle records, which showed he owned a 2018 Buick Encore, consistent with the one on the video at Pump and Pantry, and his Illinois driver's license, which was consistent with the description of the man described by the victim and seen on camera.

A little more than a week later, Sandrock was cited for an assault in San Francisco.

Collamore said investigators learned Sandrock has been contacted for similar, suspicious activity in California when he was found outside of Taylor Swift's home with rubber gloves, a knife and rope in 2018.

Swift later was granted a five-year restraining order against him.

