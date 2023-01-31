 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Colorado man arrested after high-speed chase on I-80, state patrol says

An 18-year-old Colorado man was arrested Tuesday after a high-speed pursuit on Interstate 80, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.

The pursuit began at about 12:40 a.m. when state troopers spotted a Subaru WRX driving more than 100 mph on I-80 at mile marker 435 near Gretna. A trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the driver continued westbound, reaching speeds of 150 mph. After about 10 miles, the Subaru's engine failed and the vehicle came to a stop. 

The driver, an 18-year-old Colorado man whose name was not released, was arrested and booked into the Sarpy County jail on suspicion of willful reckless driving and flight to avoid arrest. No injuries were reported.

