Colorado man arrested after high-speed chase on I-80, state patrol says

An 18-year-old Colorado man was arrested Tuesday after a high-speed pursuit on Interstate 80, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.
The pursuit began at about 12:40 a.m. when state troopers spotted a Subaru WRX driving more than 100 mph on I-80 at mile marker 435 near Gretna. A trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the driver continued westbound, reaching speeds of 150 mph. After about 10 miles, the Subaru's engine failed and the vehicle came to a stop.
The driver, an 18-year-old Colorado man whose name was not released, was arrested and booked into the Sarpy County jail on suspicion of willful reckless driving and flight to avoid arrest. No injuries were reported.
Photos: Protests in Memphis after release of video of Tyre Nichols police beating
Protesters march down the street Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn., as authorities release police video depicting five Memphis officers beating Tyre Nichols, whose death resulted in murder charges and provoked outrage at the country's latest instance of police brutality. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Protesters gather Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn., as authorities are set to release police video depicting five Memphis officers beating Tyre Nichols, whose death resulted in murder charges and provoked outrage at the country's latest instance of police brutality. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Mikki Chatles sings into a megaphone as demonstrators protest Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, in Washington, over the death of Tyre Nichols, who died after being beaten by Memphis police officers on Jan. 7. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
CORRECTS DATE FROM THURSDAY, JAN. 26 TO FRIDAY, JAN. 27 - Nadine Seiler, of Waldorf, Md., demonstrates in Lafayette Park outside the White House in Washington, Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, over the death of Tyre Nichols, who died after being beaten by Memphis police. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Nadine Seiler, of Waldorf, Md., demonstrates in Lafayette Park outside the White House in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, over the death of Tyre Nichols, who died after being beaten by Memphis police. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Protesters march Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn., as authorities release police video depicting five Memphis officers beating Tyre Nichols, whose death resulted in murder charges and provoked outrage at the country's latest instance of police brutality. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
An image of Tyre Nichols and the words "JUSTICE FOR TYRE NICHOLS" are projected on to a building as demonstrators protest Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, in Washington, over the death of Tyre Nichols, who died after being beaten by Memphis police officers on Jan. 7. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Demonstrators protest Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, in Washington, over the death of Tyre Nichols, who died after being beaten by Memphis police officers on Jan. 7. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Demonstrators block K Street NW, and a D.C. Metropolitan Police car is behind, as they protest Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, in Washington, the death of Tyre Nichols, who died after being beaten by Memphis police officers on Jan. 7. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Protesters march Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn., as authorities release police video depicting five Memphis officers beating Tyre Nichols, whose death resulted in murder charges and provoked outrage at the country's latest instance of police brutality. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Protesters march Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn., as authorities release police video depicting five Memphis officers beating Tyre Nichols, whose death resulted in murder charges and provoked outrage at the country's latest instance of police brutality. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Demonstrators gather Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, in Washington, to protest over the death of Tyre Nichols, who died after being beaten by Memphis police officers on Jan. 7. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Demonstrators protest Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, in Washington, over the death of Tyre Nichols, who died after being beaten by Memphis police officers on Jan. 7. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Demonstrators hug during a protest Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, in Washington, over the death of Tyre Nichols, who died after being beaten by Memphis police officers on Jan. 7. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Demonstrators gather Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, in Washington, to protest over the death of Tyre Nichols, who died after being beaten by Memphis police officers on Jan. 7. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Mikki Charles and other demonstrators, gather during a rally, Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, in Washington, to protest over the death of Tyre Nichols, who died after being beaten by Memphis police officers on Jan. 7. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
