Cockfighting discovered in central Nebraska, 10 facing charges

Ten men are facing felony charges for cockfighting discovered in central Nebraska, Howard County Sheriff Tom Busch says.

On Dec. 17, dispatch got a 911 call about illegal gambling going on involving roosters in a rural part of the county about 10 miles east of St. Paul.

Busch said a deputy and a Nebraska Game and Parks officer arrived to investigate and ultimately got a warrant to search the property.

Gustavo Renteria Garcia

Gustavo Renteria Garcia

In an affidavit for Gustavo Renteria Garcia's arrest, Deputy Sheriff Trev Sharman said when he approached the home he saw two men go inside a barn on the backside of the property. Near the barn, he saw two roosters in individual cages not with the rest of the chickens on the property.

Sharman said he also saw multiple vehicles with out-of-county license plates around the barn.

The deputy said Garcia, the 46-year-old who lives there, came out and said they were all just drinking beer and told him he could look in the barn if he had a warrant. While Sharman worked to get one at his car, he said, several men tried to leave. He said one told him cockfighting had been going on in the barn "before and during my arrival to the residence."

When law enforcement got the warrant and searched, they found roosters with razors attached to their legs, blood from roosters fighting in a makeshift pen and a rooster with cuts and another with bands on its legs where a razor could be attached, Sharman said.

They also found crates with numbers labeling the roosters, a bucket of bloody water and five other roosters used for fighting, he said.

Busch said at around 7 p.m., they arrested 10 people and seized animals "for illegal gambling involving pitting animals to fight against each other."

Garcia and nine others (from Wood River, Chapman and seven from Grand Island) since have been charged and are set to go to court next month on the cockfighting charge, which carries the possibility of up to three years in prison.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

