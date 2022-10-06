 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
editor's pick

Clay County death now considered a homicide, State Patrol says

The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a homicide in Clay County after a body was found Wednesday along a road east of Harvard.

Investigators believe the remains are those of 25-year-old Jasmine Garnett, of Columbus. Garnett had been reported missing since Sept. 16.

Garnett’s body was located Wednesday morning by a person working in the area of Road 3195 in Clay County. The person reported the discovery to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, which requested that the State Patrol conduct the death investigation.

The case is being investigated as a homicide. However, investigators believe there is no threat to the public at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

