Nebraska Supreme Court Chief Justice Mike Heavican on Tuesday outlined a series of ongoing efforts to improve the state's judicial system by further addressing issues like the needs of children and minority defendants along with mental health challenges.

"Please be assured that Nebraska's judicial branch is always striving to find ways to do it better," Heavican told state senators during his annual State of the Judiciary address to the Legislature.

The chief justice said 14,000 adults and 2,500 juveniles are on probation in Nebraska every day.

The average cost of supervision of an adult on probation is $5,500 per year compared to $42,000 for incarceration, Heavican noted.

A largely federally funded court improvement project focuses on the needs of children, youth and families involved in the juvenile court system, he said.

"Our judges are frequently confronted with defendants who have mental health issues," the chief justice said, and judges turn to probation officers to find services for those individuals.

Heavican pointed to "an ongoing and long-standing problem of mental health determinations for criminal defendants to stand trial."

With the Lincoln Regional Center experiencing a six-month backlog to perform such evaluations, he said, "this problem has festered for years and needs a resource supplement."

Heavican suggested adding a veterans treatment court in Sarpy County and a drug court in Platte County, noting that the previously established mental health court in Sarpy County and DUI court in Lancaster County experienced their first graduations during the past year.

Last summer, he said, the Supreme Court and the Access to Justice Commission completed a series of focus group hearings with Native Americans to consider their interaction with courts.

Forty-six different languages were interpreted in court proceedings last year, the chief justice said.

