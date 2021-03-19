Chappell feedlot was to blame for man's fatal crash with cow, lawsuit alleges

Family of a 91-year-old Iowa man killed after colliding with a cow on the road have sued the feedlot near Chappell that owned the animal.

Norman Preston of Lake Park, Iowa, died of his injuries Jan. 19, 2020, two days after the crash, according to the wrongful death lawsuit.

Douglas Kenzer, an attorney for Preston's estate, alleged Chappell Feedlot LLC was negligent for the crash.

Early Jan. 17, Preston had been driving his Ford Taurus west on U.S. 30 in Deuel County near the Chappell Feedlot when a cow or cattle owned by the feedlot got onto the road, and Preston couldn't stop in time to avoid it, Kenzer said.

His car ended up in the ditch and he was trapped in the car with critical injuries due to the force of the collision.

Kenzer alleged the feedlot failed to maintain adequate fencing and supervise its livestock to prevent escape.

Preston's family is seeking $175,000 for his medical bills and expenses, as well as compensation for his pain and suffering.

