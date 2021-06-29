 Skip to main content
Chapman man killed in rural Merrick County crash, sheriff says
editor's pick

Chapman man killed in rural Merrick County crash, sheriff says

Merrick County crash

A 1998 Dodge Ram pickup collided with a 2011 Jeep Laredo in rural Merrick County on Monday. 

 Photo courtesy of the Merrick County Sheriff's Office

A Chapman man died in a two-vehicle crash in rural Merrick County on Monday afternoon, according to the sheriff. 

Shane Samuelson, 53, was driving a 1998 Dodge Ram eastbound on U.S. 30 around 12:30 p.m. when Samuelson crossed the center line, Sheriff John Westman said in a news release. 

Samuelson's pickup collided with a 2011 Jeep Laredo. The Jeep's driver was transported to an area hospital with non life-threatening injuries, according to the release. Samuelson was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Neither driver was wearing a seatbelt, Westman said. 

