Chapman man killed in rural Merrick County crash, sheriff says

A Chapman man died in a two-vehicle crash in rural Merrick County on Monday afternoon, according to the sheriff.
Shane Samuelson, 53, was driving a 1998 Dodge Ram eastbound on U.S. 30 around 12:30 p.m. when Samuelson crossed the center line, Sheriff John Westman said in a news release.
Samuelson's pickup collided with a 2011 Jeep Laredo. The Jeep's driver was transported to an area hospital with non life-threatening injuries, according to the release. Samuelson was pronounced dead at the scene.
Neither driver was wearing a seatbelt, Westman said.