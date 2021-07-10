Chambers seeks discipline of judge who denied same-sex adoption

Ernie Chambers has filed a complaint with Nebraska Supreme Court Chief Justice Michael Heavican urging that Dixon County Judge Douglas Luebe be disciplined for "discriminatory dismissal of the adoption petition of a married same-sex couple qualified by law to adopt a minor child."

"Angry-outrage is an accurate two-word summation of my reaction to discriminatory mistreatment of vulnerable human beings by those wielding power on behalf of the state and 'the people' in the role of a judge," the former Omaha state senator wrote Heavican.

Luebe ruled against allowing the couple to adopt a child, arguing that the "plain ordinary language" of relevant statutes does not allow "a wife and a wife" to adopt.

The Supreme Court subsequently rejected that reasoning, ruling that state adoption laws clearly allow a same-sex married couple to adopt a child.

Kelly Hoagland and Maria Salas Valdez, the married couple, ultimately received approval from Dixon County Judge Edward Matney for the petition allowing them to adopt Yasmin, a 3-year-old.