Cass County Sheriff's investigator says 82-year-old Eagle man's death was 'not an accident'

The lead investigator into the February death of an 82-year-old Eagle man says the case remains open more than 10 months later and asked anyone with potential leads to come forward.
Gail Lanning was discovered dead Feb. 2 in his home at 707 S. Fifth St.
In a four-sentence news release in February, Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann said the 911 Center got a call from a female acquaintance of Lanning's at about 7:15 a.m. Feb. 2, saying she had found Lanning dead.
Brueggemann said the woman and her husband had been helping Lanning clean and renovate his house.
An autopsy a day later indicated Lanning had died of blunt-force trauma.
This week, Sgt. Doug Durkan said he is awaiting testing on evidence sent to the State Crime Lab, and he's talked with "persons of interest," as well as Lanning's family members.
Asked if the case was being investigated as a homicide, he said: "It wasn't an accident."
Durkan asked anyone who may have seen or heard something or have suspicions to contact him or the Cass County Sheriff's Office.
"I've told the family I'm not going to rest until I get this closed," he said.
Lanning served in the Navy in the 1960s and on the planning commission for Eagle for many years.
