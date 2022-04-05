Carjackers steal man's car at gunpoint

A Lincoln man lost his car after three people held him at gunpoint, then took the car early Monday morning, Lincoln Police said.

The man was driving near 48th and A streets at about 1 a.m., LPD Capt. Tarvis Banks said, when an unknown woman waved him down.

Once the man stopped, two other suspects appeared with a handgun and ordered him to get out of the vehicle.

The three drove off with the 2001 black Mazda Tribute and its contents, including the man's phone, wallet and shoes.

No arrests have been made, and the incident remains under investigation.

