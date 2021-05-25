California woman with three children in back seat reached 115 mph in pursuit, Nebraska State Patrol says

Troopers arrested a 25-year-old Los Angeles woman early Tuesday morning after a high-speed chase on Interstate 80 in central Nebraska.

Ingrid Baires-Duran, driving with three children in the back seat of her Chrysler sedan, reached speeds of 115 mph during the pursuit, according to a Nebraska State Patrol news release.

Troopers arrested Baires-Duran on suspicion of willful reckless driving, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, child abuse/endangerment and traffic violations.

According to the release, the patrol received a report of the vehicle traveling at high speeds westbound on I-80 at about 3:30 a.m.

A trooper attempted to pull the vehicle over, but Baires-Duran accelerated, the patrol said.

She eventually exited at the Grand Island/Hastings interchange and stopped at a gas station, where troopers discovered the three children in the car. She was taken to the Hamilton County Jail, while the children were taken into protective care.

