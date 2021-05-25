 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
California woman with three children in back seat reached 115 mph in pursuit, Nebraska State Patrol says
0 comments
editor's pick

California woman with three children in back seat reached 115 mph in pursuit, Nebraska State Patrol says

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Troopers arrested a 25-year-old Los Angeles woman early Tuesday morning after a high-speed chase on Interstate 80 in central Nebraska. 

Ingrid Baires-Duran, driving with three children in the back seat of her Chrysler sedan, reached speeds of 115 mph during the pursuit, according to a Nebraska State Patrol news release. 

Troopers arrested Baires-Duran on suspicion of willful reckless driving, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, child abuse/endangerment and traffic violations.

According to the release, the patrol received a report of the vehicle traveling at high speeds westbound on I-80 at about 3:30 a.m. 

A trooper attempted to pull the vehicle over, but Baires-Duran accelerated, the patrol said.

She eventually exited at the Grand Island/Hastings interchange and stopped at a gas station, where troopers discovered the three children in the car. She was taken to the Hamilton County Jail, while the children were taken into protective care. 

Holdrege man charged in killings to undergo mental test
Lincoln drug bust nets an estimated $125K in pills, pot, LSD and mushrooms
State Patrol logo 2020
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories May 25

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News