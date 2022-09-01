 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
California man arrested after traffic stop in Seward County revealed stolen handguns

Seward guns

A search along Interstate 80 in Seward County on Wednesday revealed nine handguns, two confirmed stolen and $19,660 in what is believed to be drug proceeds.

 Courtesy photo

A 31-year-old California man was arrested after a traffic stop on Interstate 80 on Thursday afternoon led to the discovery of stolen handguns.

During the traffic story, deputies with the Seward County Sheriff's Office grew suspicious that the driver, Demitris M. Bow of Oakley, California, was involved in criminal activity.

Demitris M. Bow

Demitris M. Bow

A K-9 unit detected the odor of a controlled substance from inside the vehicle and a search was conducted.

The search revealed nine handguns, two confirmed stolen and $19,660 in what is believed to be drug proceeds.

Bow was arrested and lodged at the Seward County Detention Center on suspicion of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of U.S. drug currency.

News intern

Evelyn Mejia is a news intern and current sophomore at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She covers breaking news and writes feature stories about her community.

