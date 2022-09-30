 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Bus driver cited in Chase County crash that injured 11 students

  • Updated
  • 0

The driver of the bus involved in a crash in Chase County on Tuesday has been cited, authorities say.

The bus driver, 39-year-old Keith Cranwell of Champion, was cited for failure to yield the right of way and careless driving, after the bus transporting students from Chase County Schools turned in front of a semi on Nebraska 15A northwest of Champion.

Eleven students were transported to Chase County Community Hospital with a wide range of injuries, and the three students with the most serious injuries were later transported to regional trauma centers where they are still recovering, the Cass County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. The other eight students have been released.

One other student was uninjured in the crash.

The driver of the semi, 20-year-old Chance Lotspeich, was also transported to the hospital. There is no update on his condition.

People are also reading…

Bennington woman who was 22 weeks pregnant dies after she was struck by an SUV
Two Lincoln residents die in western Nebraska crash
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News intern

From Grand Island, Damon is currently attending the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Damon is a local reporting intern, in his first year with the Journal Star.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Grandmother rescues her grandchildren from Ian's flooding in Florida

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News