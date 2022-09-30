Bus driver cited in Chase County crash that injured 11 students

The driver of the bus involved in a crash in Chase County on Tuesday has been cited, authorities say.

The bus driver, 39-year-old Keith Cranwell of Champion, was cited for failure to yield the right of way and careless driving, after the bus transporting students from Chase County Schools turned in front of a semi on Nebraska 15A northwest of Champion.

Eleven students were transported to Chase County Community Hospital with a wide range of injuries, and the three students with the most serious injuries were later transported to regional trauma centers where they are still recovering, the Cass County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. The other eight students have been released.

One other student was uninjured in the crash.

The driver of the semi, 20-year-old Chance Lotspeich, was also transported to the hospital. There is no update on his condition.