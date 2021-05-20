Burwell teen killed in single-vehicle crash, State Patrol says

The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a crash early Wednesday that took the life of a Burwell teenager.

Colton Dawe, 18, died at the scene of the crash 1 mile south of Taylor in central Nebraska, State Patrol spokesman Cody Thomas said.

He was headed west in a Chevrolet Trailblazer on Nebraska 91 when he failed to stop at the T-intersection with U.S. 183. The SUV drove through the intersection, into a vacant property and struck a large tree.

Dawe's passenger, 15-year-old Austin Thompson of Burwell, suffered minor injuries and had started walking east on Nebraska 91 to seek help.

First responders arrived to find Dawe deceased.

Thomas said alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash. Seat belts also were not in use.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.