Bruning woman sentenced for distributing child porn video she recorded

  Updated
A 30-year-old Bruning woman has been sentenced to federal prison time for distributing child pornography.

United States District Judge John M. Gerrard gave Krystal Smith 12 years in prison, plus eight years of supervised release for distribution of visual depictions of minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

There is no parole in the federal system.

He also ordered her to pay $3,000 in restitution.

Acting United States Attorney Jan Sharp said the case began with a National Center for Missing and Exploited Children cyber tip indicating that a Facebook user had attempted to share a video of child pornography to another Facebook user in August 2019.

Later investigation determined that Smith’s husband, Shane Smith, was responsible for this activity.

Sharp said on Feb. 13, 2020, investigators searched the Smiths' home and seized Krystal Smith’s cellphone, along with other electronics. A forensic examination revealed a video and multiple still photos that appeared to have been taken by Krystal Smith.

Sharp said Smith admitted she had made the video and sent it to her husband, and Facebook Message conversations between the Smiths revealed she produced and shared additional sexually explicit images and video files of the child to her husband and had conversations discussing the potential sexual abuse of the child.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

