A 34-year-old New York man has been sentenced in Nebraska to five years in federal prison and ordered to pay $404,000 in restitution for his part in a scheme to defraud Verizon Wireless.

Chief United States District Judge Robert Rossiter Jr. sentenced Felix Pena, 34, of Bronx, New York, in U.S. District Court in Omaha on Friday for conspiracy to commit wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.

Pena pleaded guilty and will have to serve three years on supervised release after serving his prison sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.

U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said that beginning in 2017 and continuing to February 2019, Pena and others acquired stolen identities of U.S. citizens, including at least three in Nebraska. Then they used the victims' information to create Verizon accounts and bought cellphones and accessories on the accounts, causing financial loss to Verizon and potential credit damage to the individual whose identity was used.

Once purchased, the phones would be shipped to New York or New Jersey and sold on the black market.

In February 2019, two of the conspirators were arrested in Kearney while trying to buy phones using the stolen identity of a Kearney resident "thus beginning the investigation of this matter," Russell said.

Pena’s main role was to run credit reports on the stolen identities to determine the credit worthiness of the victim whose identity was being used to open a Verizon account. He also distributed money to the other members of the conspiracy.

Verizon suffered a loss of $528,002 as a result of the scheme.

The case was investigated by the FBI and the Kearney Police Department.

