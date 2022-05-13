 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick topical alert top story

Broken Bow school counselor killed in apparent murder-suicide

  • Updated
  • 0

The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a suspected murder-suicide after police found a 45-year-old Broken Bow woman dead in her home and her ex-husband, a 47-year-old man, dead in a Custer County pasture.

The Broken Bow Police Department found Angie Miller dead at her house, in the 800 block of North 13th Street, at around 1:45 a.m. Friday morning, the State Patrol said in a news release.

Investigators developed the woman's ex-husband, Ryan Miller, as a suspect in the homicide, the patrol said.

Police sought Ryan Miller in a pasture near Anselmo, where he often went, but found him dead there at at 4:45 a.m. Friday, according to the patrol. Ryan Miller died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The agency did not indicate how Angie Miller is thought to have died.

The patrol, police department and Custer County Sheriff's Office are investigating the incident. Authorities are asking anyone with information about the suspected murder-suicide to contact the State Patrol at 308-535-8270.

People are also reading…

Angie Miller

Angie Miller

Angie Miller, an elementary school counselor at Broken Bow Public Schools, had filed for divorce in April 2019 and a Custer County judge issued a divorce decree in February 2020, according to court filings.

The couple had three children together, according to court filings.

'Kool-Aid Man' trend blamed for broken fences in Sarpy County
Lincoln attorneys appointed to district court judgeships
Drowning reported at Ernst Lake near Columbus

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Finland to submit application to join NATO

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News