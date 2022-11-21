 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday the Lincoln Journal Star is partnering with Fremont Contract Carriers who will sponsor 1,750 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Go Now
Terms and Conditions apply.
editor's pick topical

Bolduc retained as superintendent of Nebraska State Patrol

  • Updated
  • 0

Col. John Bolduc will be retained as superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol, Governor-elect Jim Pillen announced Monday.

"Col. Bolduc has the temperament, experience and knowledge to continue leading the Nebraska State Patrol," Pillen and Joe Kelly, his lieutenant governor running mate, said in a joint statement.

Bolduc "embodies the tradition of excellence the Nebraska State Patrol has established for its members since its founding 85 years ago," they said. 

Bolduc, the 18th superintendent of the Patrol, was sworn into the leadership role in 2017.  He has been a law enforcement officer since 1986, with service in three states. 

Ricketts moves close to acknowledging Senate interest
Nebraska Governor-elect Pillen begins formation of conservative state budget proposal
Goins will remain Nebraska economic development director
Pillen retains state labor, insurance department heads
John Bolduc

Nebraska State Patrol Superintendent Col. John Bolduc

 Journal Star file photo
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

19-year-old man killed in Omaha shooting

19-year-old man killed in Omaha shooting

Neighbors gathered near the scene Wednesday evening. A few nearby residents said they still weren't sure exactly what happened, but that the continued violence in the area was "scary." 

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

1 in 3 people admit they have never built a snowman

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News