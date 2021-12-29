Blue Springs man initially accused of conspiracy to commit murder now charged with terroristic threats

A Blue Springs man now faces a string of charges — from terroristic threats and assault to stalking and protection order violations — for what initially was described as an alleged conspiracy to commit murder.

At a hearing Tuesday in Beatrice, Gage County Court Judge Jeffrey Gaertig set Derrie Seeman's bond at $250,000.

Seeman, 40, has been charged with two counts of terroristic threats and third-degree domestic assault, stalking and violation of a protection order.

His father, William Seeman Jr., hadn't yet been charged as of Wednesday, but he remained in jail.

Gage County Attorney Roger Harris didn't respond to a message Wednesday seeking comment on whether his office plans to charge him or when he'll be in court.

On Dec. 10, Sheriff Millard “Gus” Gustafson announced their arrests in a news release, saying during the course of the investigation officials found evidence that indicated the 40-year-old and his 71-year-old father had been plotting to kill or have killed a family member, as well as a juvenile male and another adult male in Blue Springs.