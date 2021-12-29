Blue Springs man initially accused of conspiracy to commit murder now charged with terroristic threats

A Blue Springs man now faces a string of charges — from terroristic threats and assault to stalking and protection order violations — for what initially was described as an alleged conspiracy to commit murder.
At a hearing Tuesday in Beatrice, Gage County Court Judge Jeffrey Gaertig set Derrie Seeman's bond at $250,000.
Seeman, 40, has been charged with two counts of terroristic threats and third-degree domestic assault, stalking and violation of a protection order.
His father, William Seeman Jr., hadn't yet been charged as of Wednesday, but he remained in jail.
Gage County Attorney Roger Harris didn't respond to a message Wednesday seeking comment on whether his office plans to charge him or when he'll be in court.
On Dec. 10, Sheriff Millard “Gus” Gustafson announced their arrests in a news release, saying during the course of the investigation officials found evidence that indicated the 40-year-old and his 71-year-old father had been plotting to kill or have killed a family member, as well as a juvenile male and another adult male in Blue Springs.
Derrie Seeman and William Seeman were arrested at a home in Liberty, about 6 miles north of the Kansas border, and booked into the Gage County Detention Center on conspiracy to commit murder.
At the time, Gustafson largely declined to discuss details in the case, though he indicated the arrests were the product of an investigation prompted by tips called into the sheriff's office.
And a judge sealed the affidavit for Derrie Seeman's arrest at the request of the prosecutor.
Getting away with murder: Nebraska cold cases
Patricia Webb
Tina McMenamin
Ali Saleh Al-Saidi
Gina Bos
Ann Marie Kelley
Carl Bittner
K.K. Kody
Christi Nichols
Donald Bennett
Ernestine Ruschy
Eugene McGuire
Jay Durnil
Mary Heese
Gregory Moore
Irvin Settje
Jason Remsen
Jason Vesper
Brian Walker
Arthur Morley
Jay Blockson
Jeanne Kassebaum
William, Bernice and Barbara Peak
Jeffrey Snoddy
Joy Blanchard
Demetrius Simpson
Julie Derrick
Leah Rowlands
Letha Harley
Mary Cabral
Mary Cronin
Merlin Mosel
Mitchell Simon
Patrick Vostades
Rebecca Williams
Richard Chadek
Richard Lessley
Robert Beaudoin
Robert Heelan
Rudolfo Flores
Russell McKnight
Sandy Green
Sarah Neal
Tyrone Banister
Waddell Robinson
Charles Hanks
Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSpilger