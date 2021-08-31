Blair man accused of defrauding commodity investors of nearly $800K

A Blair man working as a commodity trading adviser is accused of defrauding investors, most of them farmers, out of nearly $800,000, according to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.
In the complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Omaha, the independent federal regulatory agency is seeking an injunction and restitution against Centurion Capital Management Inc. and Terry Svejda, its president, secretary, treasurer and sole director.
Glenn Chernigoff, an attorney with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, alleges that starting in 2012 Svejda fraudulently solicited and received at least $790,050 from at least 27 people to invest in a commodity pool, Decadian LLC.
But only $5,400 ever was returned to participants.
Chernigoff said Svejda told investors he would use the pool funds to trade commodity futures contracts.
"Instead, defendants misappropriated approximately 80% of pool participant funds," the attorney said.
Chernigoff called the conduct a violation of the Commodity Exchange Act.
According to the lawsuit, Svejda ran a commodity advisory service distributing newsletters to subscribers that provided advice on agricultural commodities.
Many of the subscribers were farmers.
Svejda never registered as a commodity pool operator.
Still, in phone calls and emails, he told potential participants that pooled funds would be traded in agricultural commodity futures contracts on an exchange like the Chicago Mercantile Exchange or elsewhere.
Instead, Svejda allegedly transferred the funds into personal bank accounts and business accounts for other entities he controlled and into a personal futures trading account in his name.
Chernigoff said Svejda used $784,650 in misappropriated funds to trade futures in his personal trading account, and to pay personal expenses and Centurion’s corporate expenses, such as payments to a website developer, and a social media and online reputation management company.
He said the conduct was done "willfully, or with reckless disregard for the truth."
Chernigoff said the Commodity Futures Trading Commission brought the action to stop Svejda and Centurion's "unlawful acts," to compel their compliance with the Commodity Exchange Act and to enjoin them from engaging in any commodity-related activities.
It also is seeking civil monetary penalties and full restitution to every person who sustained losses and asking a judge to ban Svejda or Centurion from trading.
Svejda hasn't yet responded to the complaint filed Aug. 16.
