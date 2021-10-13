Black Nebraskans incarcerated at disproportionate rate, new report shows

Black residents in Nebraska are incarcerated at a rate of nearly nine times that of white people in the state, according to new research from a national research and advocacy organization focused on prison reform.
One of every 58 Black residents in the state are in prison, according to the report authored by research analysts with The Sentencing Project. That figure compares to one in every 513 white residents, according to the report, titled "The Color of Justice."
The report, which outlines causes and potential remedies to the racial disparities seen in prison populations nation wide, paints a particularly alarming portrait of Nebraska's prison system.
Though Black people make up about 5% of Nebraska's total population, they account for more than a quarter of the state's prison population, according to the report.
And Nebraska's Black incarceration rate is the 10th highest in the country and outpaces the national average. One of every 81 Black residents nationwide is in prison, according to the report. For white residents, that figure is one in every 383.
"While prison population growth has slowed in most states due to sentencing reforms intended to create a more fair and proportionate criminal legal system, differential treatment on the basis of race sustains mass incarceration,” the report's lead author Ashley Nellis said in a news release announcing the publication.
"Any reform effort to scale back our overreliance on imprisonment must also address these staggering racial and ethnic disparities head-on."
The document identifies three recurrent causes for the nationwide disparities, pointing to an enduring legacy of racial subordination, biased policies and practices in policing and prosecution, and historic structural disadvantages that sustain disparities.
One practice in particular the report noted relates to pretrial detainment, which is more likely to be imposed on Black defendants because of income inequalities. Pretrial detention contributes to racial disparities in prisons because those who are remain in jail before as they navigate the legal process are are more likely to be convicted and sentenced to longer prison terms, according to report.
At least a portion of that outcome can be attributed to the seriousness of a given crime -- with violent crimes often accompanying larger bond amounts. But judges regularly consider employment or school enrollment status when sentencing those convicted of crimes, a factor that would work against someone who couldn't afford to post bail.
The ACLU of Nebraska in June vowed to monitor courtrooms across the state over the next two years to ensure judges consider defendants' ability to pay cash bail, fines or fees — factors required to be evaluated under state law.
The organization planned to launch the court watching program in Lancaster County, where about 4% of residents are Black. In late May, as the ACLU of Nebraska prepared to announced its initiative, roughly 34% of people in the county's pretrial jail population were Black, according to the organization.
In its report this week, The Sentencing Project called on states to scale back the use of prison for low-level drug offenses and instead redirect resources to drug use prevention programming. In Nebraska, possession of up to an ounce of marijuana has been decriminalized, though possessing mere grams of other narcotics can still net felony charges.
The report also recommended states eliminate mandatory minimums for certain convictions and pursue "racial impact legislation," which would prompt legislative bodies to fully examine how changes in criminal codes might impact or exacerbate disparities. Racial impact statements forecast the effect police changes will have on people of different races and ethnicities, according to the report.
Nebraska's eastern neighbor Iowa was the first state to introduce racial impact legislation, passing it into law in 2009.
In 2007, Black residents in Iowa were 13.6 times more likely to be imprisoned than white residents, according to the report. Now, that ratio is 9-to-1.
