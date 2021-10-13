Black Nebraskans incarcerated at disproportionate rate, new report shows

Black residents in Nebraska are incarcerated at a rate of nearly nine times that of white people in the state, according to new research from a national research and advocacy organization focused on prison reform.

One of every 58 Black residents in the state are in prison, according to the report authored by research analysts with The Sentencing Project. That figure compares to one in every 513 white residents, according to the report, titled "The Color of Justice."

The report, which outlines causes and potential remedies to the racial disparities seen in prison populations nation wide, paints a particularly alarming portrait of Nebraska's prison system.

Though Black people make up about 5% of Nebraska's total population, they account for more than a quarter of the state's prison population, according to the report.

And Nebraska's Black incarceration rate is the 10th highest in the country and outpaces the national average. One of every 81 Black residents nationwide is in prison, according to the report. For white residents, that figure is one in every 383.