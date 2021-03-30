Bill to 'professionalize' police, departments sent to the Nebraska legislative floor

The Legislature's Judiciary Committee on Tuesday advanced a bill raising the standards for law enforcement agencies and the officers that serve them to the floor for full debate.

In addition to doubling annual training requirements from 20 hours to 40 hours, the bill (LB51) from Omaha Sen. Steve Lathrop also requires new hires to submit to a psychological evaluation.

The bill also bans the use of chokeholds and carotid restraints except when deadly force is authorized, and requires departments to adopt policies outlining an officer's duty to intervene if he or she deems another officer is using excessive force.

LB51 was the result of testimony from more than 200 people during two days of hearings last summer amid nationwide calls for police reform following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

"After George Floyd's death, we had a debate in this country about whether we have a problem with individual law enforcement officers or do we have a problem with agencies," Lathrop said.

"Really, I think this bill is responding to both concerns," he added.