 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Beemer man killed in farm accident
0 Comments
editor's pick

Beemer man killed in farm accident

  • Updated
  • 0

NORFOLK -- A Cuming County man was killed Thursday in a farm accident at his property near Beemer.

Leslie Ott, 76, had been clearing trees at the time of the accident, said Dan Bracht, Cuming County attorney. Bracht said the accident involved a tractor, and Ott was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bracht did not disclose what time emergency personnel were called to the scene on Thursday or which agencies were involved, but the Cuming County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that it had at least one deputy on scene.

Ott worked in the Beemer area, spending the majority of his career at Peet’s Feed. He was Beemer’s police chief from 1991 to 2000. Ott also served on the Cuming County Board of Supervisors from 2011 to 2019.

Beatrice man pleads guilty to charges stemming from fatal 2020 shooting
Two suspects break into ATM at Lincoln bank, make off with cash, police say
Lincoln police: Fox nears chickens; man shoots fox
Man having medical episode dies during traffic stop in Omaha
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Indonesian president promises to widen volcano evacuation efforts

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News