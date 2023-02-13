While transporting a patient to Lincoln Sunday morning, a Beatrice Fire & Rescue ambulance was involved in a two-vehicle crash.
According to a Beatrice Fire & Rescue Facebook post, the crash happened near South 48th Street and Nebraska Parkway when a vehicle failed to yield to the ambulance at an intersection.
Lincoln Fire & Rescue responded to the scene.
The ambulance was totaled and two Beatrice Fire & Rescue employees were taken to Bryan West Hospital to be evaluated, the post said.
Both employees have been released from the hospital and are expected to return to work soon.
Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or lpenington@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @L_Penington.
