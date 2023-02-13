While transporting a patient to Lincoln Sunday morning, a Beatrice Fire & Rescue ambulance was involved in a two-vehicle crash.

According to a Beatrice Fire & Rescue Facebook post, the crash happened near South 48th Street and Nebraska Parkway when a vehicle failed to yield to the ambulance at an intersection.

Lincoln Fire & Rescue responded to the scene.

The ambulance was totaled and two Beatrice Fire & Rescue employees were taken to Bryan West Hospital to be evaluated, the post said.

Both employees have been released from the hospital and are expected to return to work soon.

