Barger says law allows for hand recount; state says law gives discretion to Nebraska secretary of state

A Lancaster County District Court judge will decide whether or not state law allows a candidate for Legislature to ask for a hand recount.

Judge Kevin McManaman took the matter under advisement Tuesday after a nearly hourlong hearing that focused on whether or not state statute permits a candidate to dictate how ballots are recounted in legislative races.

Russ Barger, who filed the lawsuit against Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen and Lancaster County Election Commissioner Dave Shively, lost the District 26 race to represent northeast Lincoln to George Dungan 5,960 votes to 5,736.

The 224-vote margin fell outside the automatic trigger for a recount in state statute. Barger would have needed to be within 59 votes of Dungan, or 1% of Dungan’s vote total.

Barger submitted a petition with Evnen in late November seeking to pay for a hand recount in the race, but the secretary of state turned him down, stating any recount would be conducted by machine tabulator, the same method used on Election Day.

That led Barger to sue Evnen and Shively, seeking a court to order the hand recount to take place. Dungan, as an interested party, also filed a complaint to take part in the case.

On behalf of Barger on Tuesday, Omaha attorney David Begley said the court should interpret the word "recount" in state statute 32-1118 to mean a hand recount “unless the unicameral says some other way.”

The language approved by the Legislature does not outline how a recount should be conducted in legislative races, Begley said.

He argued that the court should fall back to what he described as a constructionist interpretation of the statute, or as he put it, to “the way we did it in Nebraska from the 1880s until at least 1975,” where a hand recount was the standard method.

“Machines aren’t infallible, anybody who owns a car knows that,” Begley said, adding he and Barger believed a hand recount would be more accurate than machine tabulation.

But Assistant Attorney General Jennifer Huxoll, who is representing Evnen, said the statute only indicates that the Legislature “intended for recounts to occur.”

Huxoll said the state's election laws generally give the secretary of state discretion in how he conducts his duties, but does keep some guardrails in place.

One of those parameters, she said, was a statute outlining the procedure for automatic recounts and other recounts that “may be conducted concurrently,” which she said was the basis for Evnen’s rejection of Barger’s request.

“The procedures for the recounting of ballots shall be the same as those used for the counting of ballots on Election Day,” the statute reads.

Attorneys for Lancaster County, where the election was conducted, and Dungan told the court they supported the arguments made by the attorney general's office, which asked McManaman to dismiss the complaint.

While much of Tuesday's hearing focused on the substantive questions raised by Barger's lawsuit, the complaint might be tossed out before any of those issues are considered because it was not properly filed with the district court.

The attorney general's office pointed out, both in a brief filed Monday as well as in arguments Tuesday, that Barger's lawsuit was not properly notarized before it was submitted.

The petition lacked a stamp identifying the notary's commission. A second notarized petition from Barger was filed later, which Huxoll said should open up a second proceeding.

Begley said the state was being "awfully nit-picky" on that matter, and explained to the court that he had filed an electronic copy with a digitized signature that omitted his notary's commission rather than a signed copy that would have included that information.

McManaman said he would also take that issue under advisement. He did not signal when he may make a decision in the case. Barger asked for a decision to be handed down before Dec. 20.

Should it be dismissed because of the error in how it was submitted to the court, Barger said he didn't know if there would be time to file a second complaint.

Barger, a Republican, also said he couldn't answer questions about whether or not he thought the final results were accurate in the District 26 race.

He also said he wasn't sure whether or not a recount would change the results.

"I don't know," he said. "That's why we're doing this."

