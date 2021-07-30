Authorities searching for missing McCook teen

An endangered missing advisory has been issued for a 14-year-old McCook girl.

The Nebraska State Patrol said Zoey Kain was last seen around 11:42 p.m. on Thursday in McCook. She is a white female with short dark hair and red highlights. She is approximately 5-foot-6 and 180 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gray shirt with a Gary Superfoods logo, blue jeans and Hey Dude shoes.

Authorities do not know who Zoey is with or what type of vehicle she might be in.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nebraska State Patrol at 402-471-4545.

