 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Authorities investigating woman's drowning near Scottsbluff
0 Comments
editor's pick

Authorities investigating woman's drowning near Scottsbluff

  • 0

Authorities are investigating the death of a woman on the North Platte River near the City of Scottsbluff wastewater treatment facility east of Scottsbluff.

Initial reports indicated that the woman and her husband were canoeing on the river, and the canoe overturned at a check dam, Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Mark Overman said in a news release.

The drowning was reported shortly after 2 p.m. by the woman’s husband. According to scanner traffic, the man initially struggled to reach his wife in the water. Once he did, he attempted to administer CPR.

The woman had not been identified as of Saturday. Overman said the man suffered minor injuries but was not transported to the hospital for treatment.

Nebraska Game and Parks and the Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office are conducting the investigation, he said. An autopsy is planned.

Suspected Lincoln shooter arrested 13 hours after incident, police say
Third suspect charged in South Beltway construction thefts, court filings show
Long-awaited autopsy reveals Lincoln woman Carly Schaaf died by homicide, records show
Emergency logo 2020
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Archeologists unearth ancient 2,700-year-old luxury toilet

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News