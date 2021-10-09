Authorities investigating woman's drowning near Scottsbluff

Authorities are investigating the death of a woman on the North Platte River near the City of Scottsbluff wastewater treatment facility east of Scottsbluff.

Initial reports indicated that the woman and her husband were canoeing on the river, and the canoe overturned at a check dam, Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Mark Overman said in a news release.

The drowning was reported shortly after 2 p.m. by the woman’s husband. According to scanner traffic, the man initially struggled to reach his wife in the water. Once he did, he attempted to administer CPR.

The woman had not been identified as of Saturday. Overman said the man suffered minor injuries but was not transported to the hospital for treatment.

Nebraska Game and Parks and the Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office are conducting the investigation, he said. An autopsy is planned.

