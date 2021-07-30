 Skip to main content
Authorities find missing McCook teen
A missing 14-year-old McCook girl who the Nebraska State Patrol had sought help finding Friday has been found. 

An endangered missing advisory was issued for the girl shortly before 1 p.m. and canceled three hours later after she had been found safely, according to a press release from the State Patrol. 

Reach the writer at 402-473-7228 or hmuslic@journalstar.com

Husker News