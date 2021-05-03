Auburn woman, 21, dies in rollover crash near Peru

A 21-year-old Auburn woman died after after a rollover crash west of Peru on Saturday morning, the Nemaha County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

According to the sheriff's office, the vehicle driven by Grace Allgood was traveling Highway 67 about 2 miles west of Peru when she left the roadway and overcorrected, causing the vehicle to roll down an embankment.

Allgood, the only occupant, was partially ejected from the vehicle, the sheriff's office said, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said Allgood was not wearing a seatbelt, and alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.