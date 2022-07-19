 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Auburn man killed in Johnson County crash identified

Authorities on Tuesday identified the Auburn man who died Saturday night in a single-vehicle crash in rural Johnson County as 41-year-old Billy Case Jr.

Case was one of three occupants in a 1998 Pontiac Sunfire that crashed on U.S. 136 around 10:30 p.m. Saturday about 3 miles east of Tecumseh, the county attorney's office said in a news release.

First responders took the car's two other occupants to the Johnson County Hospital.

The severity of their injuries is unclear. It's also unclear who was driving the Pontiac when it crashed. Deputy County Attorney Benjamin Beethe did not return a phone call seeking clarity.

The county sheriff's office and Nebraska State Patrol are investigating the crash, along with the county attorney's office.

Case is the 138th person to die in a crash on Nebraska roadways this year — a figure that outpaces the state's five-year, year-to-date average by nearly 15%, according to transportation data.

