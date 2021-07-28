Auburn man gets prison time for hit-and-run that left 23-year-old woman critically injured

Hendrix was taken to the hospital at Auburn, then flown by helicopter to Bryan West Campus in Lincoln in critical condition in a coma with a traumatic brain injury.

She spent four months at Bryan and at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital, the medical bills topping $788,000, and still is in physical therapy.

At sentencing, Ligouri said timing was critical. Every second and every minute that she laid out there without receiving medical treatment, without oxygen, her brain injury became worse.

"She was very fortunate not to have died as a result of the injuries she sustained that night," the prosecutor said.

Hendrix's mother, Marva Moore, said life has been hell for family and friends since her daughter was hit. Due to COVID, they weren't able to be at the hospital.

"To not know if she was going to survive was heart-wrenching. To not be by her side while she was fighting for her life was heart-wrenching as well," she said.

Moore said she thanks God every day for the teenager who found her and knew what to do.

"You left my daughter in the ditch to die," she told Pierce.