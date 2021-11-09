Attorney says government tried to set up Fortenberry, asks for case to be dismissed

Arguing that the government attempted "a setup" to charge Rep. Jeff Fortenberry with a crime when he was "unaware of any illegal foreign or conduit contributions to his 2016 campaign," the Lincoln congressman's attorney filed a motion in U.S. District Court in California on Tuesday to dismiss the indictment.

"With no basis to charge the congressman with a crime, the government instead concocted one," attorney John Littrell of Los Angeles alleged in the motion filed in the Central District of California where Fortenberry has been charged.

It was the second motion to dismiss the case filed by Fortenberry's attorney following on the heels of an earlier motion to dismiss the case for lack of venue, an argument that the case should not be tried in California when contacts involved in the case were made in the District of Columbia and Nebraska.

The federal indictment alleges that the nine-term Republican congressman lied to the FBI and concealed information about $30,000 in illegal 2016 campaign contributions from Nigerian-born billionaire Gilbert Chagoury that were funneled to Fortenberry's campaign through other individuals who attended a fundraiser in Los Angeles.

Tuesday's motion argues for dismissal because the indictment "fails to allege materiality."