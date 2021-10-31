Attorney General says State Patrol can withhold policy for handling, storing evidence

“The audits may well relate to the prosecution of Anna Idigima,” Bender wrote in an email. “And there may be information in the policy that, if disclosed, could compromise patrol operations or officers. The example about the handling of large sums of money fits that criterion.”

But Bender said it seemed excessive to redact nearly the full document: “It seems hard to believe that all of it is of such strategic or tactical importance.”

Unlike other states, which have limitations on which investigative records can be withheld and for what duration, or that allow requesters to challenge that a record pertains to an investigation, Nebraska’s exemption for investigative records is “among the most sweeping in the nation,” Bender said.

“The Nebraska exemption can be invoked by a wide range of state agencies beyond just the traditional law enforcement ones, and it is not limited in duration,” he explained. “Conceivably, the records could be sealed forever.”

Cody Thomas, public relations director for the patrol, said the agency would not release any materials that may be part of an ongoing investigation into the alleged theft from its evidence locker, even as more than 60 drug cases and convictions have been dismissed by prosecutors.