Attorney accuses Sasse of 'inflammatory comments' on southwest Nebraska sex trafficking case

In this case, the girl, who had previously lived in Nebraska, was living with family in North Carolina when she said Quinn contacted her about a job at his cafe. She said she told him that she was 15 so she could get the job.

With certain caveats, Nebraska law allows children 14 and up to work. In Nebraska, 16 is the age of consent for sex.

According to the girl, Quinn asked her to send him sexually explicit photos while she was still in North Carolina. She subsequently moved back to Nebraska, and she and Quinn began what she described as a coercive sexual relationship. During part of that time, she said, she lived rent-free in a house provided by Quinn and did unpaid labor for him. She said fear kept her in Quinn’s grip.

Charges against Quinn include: first-degree sexual assault of a child, human sex trafficking of a minor, manufacturing of visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct, possession of visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct, enticement by electronic communication device and child abuse.

Quinn has denied the allegations.

Sex trafficking has long been a priority for Sasse, and his involvement in this case is another example of that, spokesman James Wegmann said.