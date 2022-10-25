Appeals court says time hasn't run out to try suspect in killing during 2017 Tecumseh prison riot

The Nebraska Court of Appeals says the clock hasn't yet run out for prosecutors to try Eric Ramos for the murder of a fellow inmate during a riot at the state prison in Tecumseh in 2017.

Last year, Ramos appealed a Johnson County District Court judge's ruling overruling his motion to close the case over for Michael Galindo's killing because Ramos' right to a speedy trial had been violated.

On March 2, 2017, prison staff at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution found Galindo and another inmate, Damon Fitzgerald, dead at the hands of inmates after a disturbance, sparked by staff's discovery of alcohol in inmates' cells.

A number of inmates were believed to be involved, though Ramos was the only one to face charges.

On Oct. 19, 2017, the state charged Ramos, now 32, with murder based largely on prison staff piecing together surveillance video.

In 2018, his first trial ended in a mistrial as the result of a meeting between two witnesses — a Nebraska State Patrol investigator and prison staffer.

Ramos's attorney challenged the state's ability to retry him, calling it double jeopardy because of alleged prosecutorial misconduct at the first trial. But in February 2021 the Nebraska Court of Appeals ruled he could be retried.

As the case inched toward a second trial, his attorney, Tim Noerrlinger, filed a motion alleging the district court had incorrectly calculated the speedy trial deadline to retry him.

In a decision Tuesday, Court of Appeals Judge David Arterburn said the motion was premature and that time remained on his speedy trial clock when it was filed.

Under state statute, a criminal defendant shall be brought to trial within six months, though certain delays, for things like motions filed by the defense, aren't counted against that time.

In Ramos' case in particular, the Court of Appeals said delays caused by his motion to change the county where the second trial would be held is excluded. As well as the gap between when the district judge said Ramos could be retried and when he filed notice of appeal.

"As such, although our reasoning differs from that of the district court, we do not find error in the district court’s ultimate decision to deny Ramos’ motion for absolute discharge on statutory grounds," Arterburn wrote.

The case now will go back to court to be set for trial.