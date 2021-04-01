 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Animal rights group calls for charges after nearly 100 pigs reportedly froze to death at Crete plant
0 comments
editor's pick topical alert

Animal rights group calls for charges after nearly 100 pigs reportedly froze to death at Crete plant

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Smithfield in Crete, 4.28

Nearly 100 pigs reportedly froze to death while waiting on trucks at the Smithfield Foods meat processing plant in Crete in February.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO

Farmers are getting some help from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.It will distribute $11.5 billion to support smaller farmers affected by the pandemic.The department also increased payments being made to cattle producers and farmers who grow crops, like corn and soybeans. 

An animal rights group is calling for criminal charges after a USDA report showed nearly 100 pigs froze to death after being exposed to cold temperatures on trucks at a Smithfield meat processing plant in Crete in February.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals sent a letter to the Saline County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday requesting an investigation under the state's Livestock Animal Welfare Act.

The report, which came after a tip from PETA, details how 91 pigs died between Feb. 15-16 while waiting in trucks in temperatures as low as 27 degrees below zero. The agency reported that Smithfield workers did not unload the pigs for an hour from at least 40 trucks after they arrived during bitterly cold weather.

"A USDA inspector also saw pigs suffering from frostbite lesions — up to 1 foot long — in every pen at the facility’s holding barn and had seen other pigs suffering from frostbite in early February," PETA investigator Colin Henstock wrote in a letter to Saline County Sheriff Alan Moore. "These findings appear to constitute scores of felony violations of Nebraska's Livestock Animal Welfare Act."

The livestock law, passed in 2010, aims to protect animals from intentional abandonment, neglect or cruel mistreatment.

Broken Bow outfitter sentenced to probation in major Nebraska poaching case
Exeter man found with more than 200 dead cattle on his farm set for sentencing
Call about a suitcase in ditch leads to discovery of 7 kittens, Sheriff's Office says
Kearney man gets jail time for fatally beating, stabbing dog

TOP JOURNAL STAR PHOTOS FOR MARCH

0 comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Carbon emissions put earth on red alert

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News