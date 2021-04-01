Animal rights group calls for charges after nearly 100 pigs reportedly froze to death at Crete plant

An animal rights group is calling for criminal charges after a USDA report showed nearly 100 pigs froze to death after being exposed to cold temperatures on trucks at a Smithfield meat processing plant in Crete in February.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals sent a letter to the Saline County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday requesting an investigation under the state's Livestock Animal Welfare Act.

The report, which came after a tip from PETA, details how 91 pigs died between Feb. 15-16 while waiting in trucks in temperatures as low as 27 degrees below zero. The agency reported that Smithfield workers did not unload the pigs for an hour from at least 40 trucks after they arrived during bitterly cold weather.

"A USDA inspector also saw pigs suffering from frostbite lesions — up to 1 foot long — in every pen at the facility’s holding barn and had seen other pigs suffering from frostbite in early February," PETA investigator Colin Henstock wrote in a letter to Saline County Sheriff Alan Moore. "These findings appear to constitute scores of felony violations of Nebraska's Livestock Animal Welfare Act."

The livestock law, passed in 2010, aims to protect animals from intentional abandonment, neglect or cruel mistreatment.