Alvo man killed by Cass County deputies in February was shot in back, records show

A 34-year-old man who was killed by Cass County Sheriff's deputies in February was shot in the back, according to his death certificate obtained by the Journal Star.

Andrew Stratton, who was killed Feb. 13 after deputies responding to a report of an assault shot him in his father's home near Alvo, died of gunshot wounds to his back and left arm, according to the death certificate.

"I was absolutely disgusted," said Wendy Guida, Stratton's mother who learned of the medical examiner's findings this week. "I don't know a better word to use."

Guida, who has dealt frequently with the Cass County Sheriff's Office over the past four years as the agency investigates the disappearance of her other son, said she has largely been left in the dark about the agency's internal investigation, leaving her to fill in the gaps herself as she tries to make sense of Stratton's injuries.

Cass County Attorney S. Colin Palm, who signed Stratton's death certificate, wrote on the document that the 34-year-old "was shot during a standoff with law enforcement officers," but it remains unclear if Stratton was armed when a deputy fired toward him.

In a February news release, the Nebraska State Patrol said Stratton "was believed to be in the basement of the residence and possibly armed" when deputies entered his father's home at 23418 Alvo Road around 11 p.m. Feb. 13.

"During the course of negotiations, a deputy fired his weapon, striking Stratton," the agency said in the news release.

A State Patrol trooper who was dispatched to the assault arrived to the sound of gunshots coming from inside the home, according to the news release. The trooper went into the home and joined deputies in attempting life-saving measures on Stratton.

He was officially pronounced dead at 11:45 p.m., according to his death certificate, which lists his exact time of death as "unknown." He was shot at 11:08 p.m., according to the document.

Stratton, who Guida described as mentally ill, was unmedicated at the time of the shooting, his mother said. She said she thinks he had fled to the basement of his father's home to hide.

"I think they just ... forgot their mission, that they were supposed to be going over there to talk to him, not shoot him," Guida told the Journal Star. "And they shot him."

Investigators found a bow and arrow and long knife in the house. A patrol spokesman in February said the weapons were found nearby, but said the agency hadn't yet determined whether Stratton was armed when he was shot.

The State Patrol Special Investigations unit investigated the incident. The unit's findings will be examined by a grand jury in Cass County, as is the case with all police killings and in-custody deaths in Nebraska.

A patrol spokesman referred questions about the agency's findings to Palm's office, which will present the patrol's evidence to a grand jury sometime this year, though a jury hasn't yet been convened.

In an email, Palm said the agency hadn't yet provided its findings to his office.

Cass County Sheriff Bill Brueggemann did not return a phone call seeking comment.

For Guida, who expressed frustrations about the limited information available even before she received Stratton's death certificate, the medical examiner's findings raise further questions surrounding her son's death — questions that have been hanging in the air for months, as the reality of Stratton's death hasn't yet settled.

"I just — I can't even believe it," Guida said.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com. On Twitter @andrewwegley

