 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick topical alert

All lanes on Interstate 80 near Milford reopen after crash

  • Updated
  • 0

Interstate 80 has fully reopened near Milford in Seward County after a crash at around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday morning forced the entire intestate to close for more than two hours. 

Eastbound lanes reopened shortly after 9 a.m., according to the Nebraska State Patrol. Westbound lanes followed suit at around 10:30 a.m. 

The State Patrol urged motorists to continue to use caution in the area as crews remained on scene at 10:30a.m.

It's unclear how many vehicles were involved in the crash. A State Patrol spokesman said the Seward County Sheriff's Office is heading the investigation into the crash. 

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates. 

Central City freshman, Oakland woman die in separate crashes on Nebraska roads
Talmage woman dies in crash southeast of Lincoln; two hurt in separate collision
Lincoln teen charged with motor vehicle homicide for crash with motorcyclist near UNL campus
Man pleads guilty to killing 2 at Nebraska restaurant

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

World's oldest competitive tennis player faces Russian bombing in Ukraine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News