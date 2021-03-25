AG's office reaches settlement with Omaha companies over COVID-19 antibody testing

The Nebraska Attorney General's Office has reached a settlement with two Omaha companies accused of deceptive trade practices for their advertising and administration of COVID-19 antibody tests to consumers through the end of April 2020 at a drive-thru there.

Attorney General Doug Peterson said Pivot Concierge Health LLC and Banyan Medical Systems LLC failed to make necessary disclosures required by test manufacturers and recommended by the FDA.

He said they also made deceptive and misleading statements to consumers regarding the ability of their antibody tests to identify the presence of a current or prior COVID-19 infection.

"In combination, this conduct created a significant likelihood of consumer confusion and endangered the public health," Peterson said in a press release.

He said consumers should have been informed that antibody tests are not meant to diagnose or exclude active infection of the COVID-19 virus. They just look for the presence of certain antibodies in the blood that may indicate they've been infected with a strain of the coronavirus in the past.

Moreover, he said, consumers who received positive results should have been told that it may have been due to past infection with non-SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus strains.