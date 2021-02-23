Agents seized $13.3M in meth and marijuana in Nebraska last year, DEA says

Federal drug investigators in Nebraska say in 2020 they seized nearly 70% more methamphetamine than the year before and six times more marijuana.

Last year, Drug Enforcement Administration agents in the Omaha Division Office seized 421 pounds of methamphetamine and 4,644 pounds of marijuana, according to a DEA press release.

Combined, they have an estimated street value of $13.3 million.

The DEA says multi-pound meth seizures have become more common in Nebraska as demand continues to rise. In 2020, agents found 38 pounds of methamphetamine in one event, 6 pounds more than the largest in 2019.

“Last year’s drug trends were interesting to follow as drug trafficking organizations adjusted to the COVID pandemic by changing prices and finding new ways to push their dangerous products into Nebraska,” said Omaha Division Special Agent in Charge Justin King.

Cocaine was the third most commonly seized drug in Nebraska, although numbers dropped slightly from 2019 to 2020.

Last year, DEA agents also seized about 2.5 kilograms of fentanyl, which is up to 100 times more potent than morphine, and 1,000 fentanyl-laced counterfeit pills.