 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Agents seized $13.3M in meth and marijuana in Nebraska last year, DEA says
View Comments
editor's pick topical

Agents seized $13.3M in meth and marijuana in Nebraska last year, DEA says

{{featured_button_text}}
Drugs seized

Nebraska State Patrol troopers say they found 20 pounds of methamphetamine and 2 ounces of marijuana in a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near Kearney in the spring of 2020.

 Courtesy photo

Federal drug investigators in Nebraska say in 2020 they seized nearly 70% more methamphetamine than the year before and six times more marijuana. 

Last year, Drug Enforcement Administration agents in the Omaha Division Office seized 421 pounds of methamphetamine and 4,644 pounds of marijuana, according to a DEA press release.

Combined, they have an estimated street value of $13.3 million.

The DEA says multi-pound meth seizures have become more common in Nebraska as demand continues to rise. In 2020, agents found 38 pounds of methamphetamine in one event, 6 pounds more than the largest in 2019.

“Last year’s drug trends were interesting to follow as drug trafficking organizations adjusted to the COVID pandemic by changing prices and finding new ways to push their dangerous products into Nebraska,” said Omaha Division Special Agent in Charge Justin King.

Cocaine was the third most commonly seized drug in Nebraska, although numbers dropped slightly from 2019 to 2020.

Last year, DEA agents also seized about 2.5 kilograms of fentanyl, which is up to 100 times more potent than morphine, and 1,000 fentanyl-laced counterfeit pills.

King said they've seen a jump in fentanyl and counterfeit pills across Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North and South Dakota.

“We want to make people aware of the fact that pills purchased off of the street should be considered incredibly dangerous and potentially lethal," he said. 

Lincoln man arrested after being found passed out in fast-food drive-thru
Lincoln man fled stolen van, ran into 77-year-old stranger's home, police say

LATEST MISSING PERSONS CASES

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Fruit-shaking tractor in Spain gets the internet talking

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News